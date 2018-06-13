Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Polish Centenary

Published: June 13th, 2018

Photo: LOT Polish Airlines new Boeing 787-9 is rolled out of the paint shop with its special Centenary livery. (Photo LOT Polish Airlines)

 

LOT Polish Airlines has unveiled a special livery to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the nation’s independence.

Fresh from Boeing’s Everett paint shop the airline’s latest 787-9, SP-LSC (c/n 39293), carries a striking red and white representation of the Polish flag that runs along both sides of the jet’s fuselage.  Completing the design are the words ‘Proud of Poland’s Independence’, written in Polish on one side and English on the other, and a special logo – the ‘Niepodlegla’ (Independent) – which is also being added to the rest of the carrier’s fleet.

Close-up of the Centenary livery on the carrier’s new Boeing 787-9. (Photo LOT Poliash Airlines)

The new Dreamliner, the third of seven the carrier has on order, will enter service later in the summer on LOT’s long-haul routes to South America and Asia.  It is configured in a three-class layout consisting of 24 lie-flat seats in business, 21 in premium economy and a further 249 in economy.

