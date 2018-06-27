Ryanair Lands at Southend

Photo: Ryanair will initially base three aircraft at London Southend from summer 2019, providing 13 routes to eight European countries, including six new destinations. (Photo London Southend Airport)

Ryanair and London Southend Airport’s owner, Stobart Group have entered into a five-year agreement, extendable to ten, that will see the Irish low-cost carrier open a new base at the Essex facility. Three aircraft will operate out of the airport from summer 2019, providing 13 routes to eight European countries, including six new destinations.

Warwick Brady, CEO of Stobart Group, said: “Passengers are increasingly turning to London Southend Airport amid the capacity crisis found elsewhere in the capital, where holidaymakers and business travellers face frustration from overcrowded airports, impacting on customer service. In contrast, London Southend Airport offers an excellent, efficient passenger experience, and we are delighted that this is becoming increasingly recognised, demonstrated by the tremendous momentum within our aviation division. We have a clear and focused strategy to grow our airport in order to welcome 5 million passengers a year by 2022. This long-term partnership agreement with a leading airline such as Ryanair will help us achieve that aim.”

The Dublin-based carrier said it is making a $300m investment in the new routes, which will include Alicante, Barcelona/Reus, Bilbao, Dublin, Malaga, Milan/Bergamo, Palma and Venice, and will operate more than 55 weekly flights, creating 750 on-site jobs per year.