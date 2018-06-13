Tasman Codeshare

Photo: Qantas and Air New Zealand will be operating a new codeshare arrangement on their respective domestic networks from October 28. (Photo Qantas)

Air New Zealand (ANZ) and Qantas have agreed plans for a reciprocal codeshare agreement that will leverage the strengths of both carriers’ domestic networks.

This, the airlines say, will making travelling within Australia and New Zealand much easier for customers. Under the codeshare, which will start on October 28, Qantas will add its code to 30 routes on ANZ’s domestic network, while the New Zealand flag carrier will add its code on up to 85 Qantas flights. The coordination of check-in and handling at airports will mean shorter connection times for passengers, in turn opening up more onward flights and faster journey times.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce commented: “Our relationship Air New Zealand goes back almost 80 years and we’ve been partners at various stage over that time. A codeshare deal on our respective domestic networks makes sense for customers because it leverages the strengths we each have in our home markets.”

Christopher Luxon, CEO of Air New Zealand, added: “While the two airlines will continue to compete very strongly across all markets, ANZ and Qantas are known for having a commitment to innovation, customer service excellence, operational performance and safety. We are confident that our respective customers will enjoy the reciprocal benefits on both sides of the Tasman.”

Both CEOs acknowledged the agreement is potentially just the first step and could lead to more cooperation between the two carriers. They will be exploring other areas of mutual interest such as research into biofuels along with freight and ground-handling opportunities.