Widerøe Heads for Liverpool

Photo: Widerøe will launch twice-weekly links from Bergen to Liverpool on August 17. (Photo Embraer)

Norwegian regional carrier Widerøe has unveiled plans for a new connection between Bergen and Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The new twice-weekly link, which will be served by a 114-seat Embraer E190-E2, will start on August 17 and will operate each Monday and Friday.

John Irving, LJLA’s CEO, commented: “We are naturally delighted to see Scandinavia’s largest regional airline Widerøe choose to operate a new scheduled service between LJLA and Bergen. The new twice weekly link will provide passengers from across the North of England with a great way to visit the city of Bergen as well as access to the Fjords and the popular cruise market from there. It will also allow passengers from across Norway to visit Liverpool and the wider North West using the region’s Faster, Easier and Friendlier Airport”.

Widerøe’s commercial director Christian Skaug added: “We are excited to bring travellers in both directions and to present the magnificent fjords of the western region of Norway. Potentially as a stopover to the rough far north with the Midnight Sun and Northern Lights, Bergen offers a stunning diversity from cultural and historic experiences to an impressive scenery. In addition Widerøe, in corporation with Finnair, provides a fast and efficient gateway to the far East via Helsinki.”