A Fresh Role for Brussels Airlines

Photo: (Photo Brussels Airlines)

Brussels Airlines is to play a pivotal role in expanding Eurowings Group’s long-haul operations under newly defined terms issued by the Belgian carrier’s German parent.

Announcing the move, the Eurowings Group said the Belgian airline “will spur further growth” by becoming the “long-haul competence centre…steering all long-haul activities of the entire group out of Brussels.” It will also “actively participate in the pan-European growth strategy by becoming the operator for the expansion to other airport bases in the French- and Dutch-speaking part of Europe.

Eurowings Group CEO Thorsten Dirks added: “The successful launch of Eurowings’ long-haul flights operated by Brussels Airlines out of Düsseldorf to New York, Fort Myers and Miami last April, reconfirms the long-haul expertise of the Brussels-based airline. In only five months Eurowings and Brussels Airlines have managed to set up a long-haul base at Düsseldorf, strengthening the group in one of its key German airports.”

In parallel, fellow Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings will steer the entire short-haul portfolio from a new “competence centre” in Cologne, though existing operations will continue at Düsseldorf and Vienna. Implementation of the new setup is planned for 2019.