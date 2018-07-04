Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

A Whale of a Livery

Published: July 4th, 2018

Photo: Airbus employees voted for this stunning livery for the company’s first BelugaXL.  (Photo Airbus)

 

The first BelugaXL, F-WBXL (c/n 1824) has been rolled out of Airbus’ Toulouse paint shop in a stunning Beluga whale-inspired livery.

The colour scheme, one of six choices submitted to 20,000 Airbus employees in an internal competition, was a clear winner accounting for more than 40% of the votes.  The prototype will now undertake final ground testing prior to making its maiden flight later this summer.

This is the first of five A330-200 Freighter-derived oversize air transporters, the first of which is due to enter service next year.  The five aircraft are being built to address a requirement for ferrying larger aircraft components from production sites to final assembly lines across Europe.  The BelugaXL will, for example, be able to transport a pair of A350 XWB wings in a single flight, whereas the current generation A300-600 super transporter can only carry one.

 

 

