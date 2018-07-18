Air Nostrum and CityJet set for Tie-up

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: July 18th, 2018

Photo: (SuperJet International)

 

Spanish carrier Air Nostrum is poised to partner with Irish counterpart CityJet to create a new European regional airline group.

The deal, announced on July 17 during the Farnborough International Airshow, will see the carriers merge under the umbrella of a new holding company but retaining their separate identities.  This, Air Nostrum CEO Carlos Bertomeu said, will enable the airlines to pool their assets and expertise to bid for wet-leasing business on the Continent.

CityJet’s executive chairman Pat Byrne added: “By coming together, we believe we will be in a position to respond to the specific needs of customer airlines through our flexibility in the provision of safe, dependable and quality-assured operations.”

The shareholding of the two parties – which will offer a combined fleet of almost 100 aircraft, the majority of which are Bombardier CRJs – in the new entity is still “to be defined”.

Byrne foresees that the combined airline will make “tactical use” of its various air operator certificates (AOCs) – planned to be either “three or four in total” – for “specific missions or specific customers”, matching AOCs and their incumbent aircraft to third-party operators as required.

The tie-up remains subject to regulatory approval but is expected to be concluded by the end of this year.

