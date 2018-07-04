Air Transat’s Fleet Transformation

Photo: Air Transat has signed lease agreements with AerCap for 17 Airbus A321neos, including 15 of the A321LR long range variant. (Photo Airbus)

Air Transat has signed a follow-on agreement with AerCap for the long-term lease of seven new Airbus A321neos.

The latest contract consists of two A321neos and five A321LRs, which will be added to the ten A321LRs ordered in July 2017 and due for delivery from next spring. This second batch is planned to enter service between 2020 and 2022, these being used to replace some of the carrier’s A330 widebodies as their leases expire.

The company said the A321neos will be configured in a two-class layout with 199 seats and will operate on the Air Transat’s feeder services as well as short- and medium-haul flights to the south. The longer range A321LR will be deployed on the airline’s sun and transatlantic destinations.

Jean-François Lemay, President of Air Transat, commented: “We are continuing our fleet transformation programme to achieve greater efficiency and versatility. With their smaller size, the A321neos will enable us to implement our air strategy, which involves increasing flight frequencies, expanding our network and strengthening our position in several markets. Our goal is to continue to provide our customers with a comfortable service at the best possible price.”

Air Transat said the selection of the A321 to optimise its fleet will provide better fuel efficiency as well as keeping cost per seat as low as possible while also reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, it noted the high degree of cockpit commonality between the A330 and A320 which, the airline said, will enable its s pilots to fly both types, leading to greater operating flexibility and savings, especially training costs. By 2024, Air Transat plans to operate an all-Airbus fleet.