Airliner World: August 2018 Preview

The August issue of Airliner World is on sale now, featuring:

We fly under blue Brazilian skies as we celebrate ten years of Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras with the carrier’s former marketing and brand director Gianfranco Beting who reflects on the company’s rapid growth.

Elsewhere, we cast a critical eye on the turboprop renaissance. The demise of such aircraft has been predicted more than once by certain airline observers, and the sector has certainly had to contend with turbulence during the last two decades, but sales in recent years tell the opposite story – that they are truly appreciated with a firm future ahead.

Continuing the turboprop theme, this month’s ‘From the Cockpit’ comes from Florida, where commercial pilot Doug Haddaway provides a fascinating insight into the life of a Cessna 208 Caravan skipper during a typical day flying for global logistics firm FedEx under its mantra ‘when it absolutely, positively has to be there overnight’.

Passenger experience is, of course, an increasingly important element of the industry and airlines are constantly striving to improve their offerings. This month we preview WestJet’s incoming Boeing 787 Dreamliners, on which it will debut its business class product along with a striking new livery.

We also sample an Asian odyssey…in Europe as we join Hainan Airlines for its maiden departure from Scotland – and it’s first arrival into Ireland. The headlines that accompanied the launch of the new route rightly focused on the non-stop links to China. But notably, the carrier is also selling seats on the legs between Scotland and Ireland — at around 220 miles (350km) and 45 minutes’ flying time, this Airbus A330-operated connection is currently the shortest widebody-operated flight in Europe.

Turning to airports, we chronicle the rags to riches tale of the booming Billy Bishop Toronto Airport. Nestled among the skyscrapers of the city’s downtown area, the island facility’s transformation has been little short of remarkable — driven almost exclusively by incumbent carrier Porter Airlines, passenger traffic has grown from 25,000 in 2006 to 2.8 million last year, making the city-centre airport the ninth busiest in Canada.

Staying with the airport theme, we also go behind the scenes of ‘Operation Kiev’, Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s Champions League Airlift during which 4,000-plus football fans descended on the Merseyside hub during one of the most hectic travel weekends of the year.

Moving on to some of the wider-reaching issues affecting the commercial aviation industry today, watching and, more importantly, listening to the latest airliners from Airbus and Boeing taking off makes you even more aware of the huge strides that have been made in engine technology. The good news for airport communities as well as the environment is that a lot of more of these cutting-edge powerplants are entering service over the next few years. However, the speed of their introduction is slower than originally intended due to a series of technical and production issues. We take a look at the problems impacting these engines, and find out what manufacturers are doing to rectify them.

Finally, with the biennial Farnborough International Airshow rapidly looming, we celebrate 70 years of innovation at the Hampshire airfield and remember some of the highlights from years gone by.

We also bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including a £1bn investment for Gatwick, Heathrow’s third runway gets the green light, Emirates debuts at London/Stansted, FedEx adds more freighters, Trent troubles continue for Rolls-Royce and Airbus closes in on C Series acquisition, plus we have a selection of news and photos from EBACE 2018 in Geneva. We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs, and we give you the chance to win a year’s subscription in our caption competition.

Get your copy now from https://airlinerworld.keypublishing.com/the-magazine/view-issue/?issueID=7464