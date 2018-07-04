Airliner World: July 2018 Edition Highlights

The July issue of Airliner World is on sale now, featuring:

FREE 24-PAGE SUPPLEMENT: Embraer E2 – The Profit Hunter

We chronicle the development of the E-Jet E2, the world’s newest airliner, from concept through to delivery including exclusive, behind-the-scenes access with the Brazilian manufacturer and with launch customer Widerøe.

Elsewhere, Primera Air’s has embarked on the biggest expansion of its fleet and network in the company’s history and, more importantly, launches its first long-haul scheduled services. The Nordic carrier’s CEO Hrafn Thorgeirsson talks candidly to Airliner World about the new service, his ambitious plans and why he likens himself to a boy scout.

Staying on the Continent, Lufthansa has enjoyed a positive start to Airbus A380 operations at Munich Airport after relocating five of its 14-strong Airbus A380 fleet from Frankfurt. Since March 25, the superjumbos have been deployed on key routes to Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Beijing. We visited the Bavarian gateway to hear all about the airline’s plans for them.

Turning to North America, we celebrate the 21st anniversary of Bombardier’s Network Builder, the Q400. The latest version of the Dash 8 came to the market at a time when ‘regional jet mania’ was taking hold but it has thrived in the face of serious scepticism to make its presence felt in the airline market. Many at the time believed the prospects for a new 70-seat turboprop were slim, but the Canadian manufacturer believed in its research and now, more than two decades later, the aircraft is still rolling off the production line.

The idea of a supersonic commercial airliner is nothing new, but the challenge has been making such an aircraft commercially viable. Many major manufacturers have dabbled with the concept, but to date, the only supersonic transports (SSTs) to have seen regular service are – the Aérospatiale/BAC Concorde and Tupolev Tu-144 – of which only the former enjoyed any real success. It’s almost 15 years since the last example graced the skies, but now US manufacturer Boom Supersonic is intending to make supersonic transport affordable and accessible.

This month we continue our ‘In the Spotlight’ series, talking to some of the commercial industry’s movers and shakers about issues affecting the sector. In ‘Getting Fit for the Longest Flights’, Qantas’ CEO Alan Joyce speaks about the airline’s historic launch of non-stop services between Australasia and Europe and his plans for improving long-haul travel. We also chat with airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss about the Latvian carrier’s intial experiences with the Bombardier C Series.

Always eager to examine some of the more unusual aspects of the commercial aviation scene, this month we profile two fascinating operations.

‘From Blades to Broadsword’ profiles the remarkable 2Excel Aviation, a self-styled ‘innovation company delivering aviation solutions’ that may not be a household name but is taking on all comers with an increasingly diverse portfolio and a willingness to tackle challenging projects.

Maintaining that theme, we also examine the work of the Cranfield-based Atmospheric Research Aircraft, a seemingly ordinary aeroplane plying an extraordinary trade. The heavily modified Avro RJ100 platform continues the vital work of the earliest weather pioneers, exploring atmospheric systems and representing the UK in global climate change research.

Finally, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including double delight for Bombardier; Japan Airlines unveils plans for a low-cost, long-haul subsidiary; Flybe outlines its long-term fleet plans; Island Helicopters’ launch is hampered by a legal challenge, and Gulf Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner. We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs.

Get your copy now from https://airlinerworld.keypublishing.com/the-magazine/view-issue/?issueID=7464