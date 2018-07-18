ATR on the Up

Photo: (ATR)

Aurigny is set to replace its ATR 72-500 fleet with new-build examples after signing a letter of intent with the Franco-Italian turboprop manufacturer.

The three incoming ATR 72-600s, which are subject to approval by the States of Guernsey, will be equipped with the Toulouse-based firm’s ClearVision Enhanced Vision System (EVS), a first for a European operator. The EVS uses an external camera to display an augmented outside-view in real-time to a head-mounted visor worn by the pilot and enables operations in marginal weather and low-visibility conditions.

Aurigny CEO Mark Darby said: “Once we have the approval from the States of Guernsey to proceed, the entry into service of the new aircraft equipped with the new ClearVision system will reduce flight disruptions, which will be very good news for the people of Guernsey, who rely on air travel for essential connectivity. Beyond beating the fog, upgrading to the -600 series will also further enhance the operational efficiency of Aurigny. We are also excited about welcoming our passengers into the modern ATR cabin and offering them even more comfort when they fly.”

The announcement was one of several issued by ATR on July 13 during the build up to the Farnborough International Airshow. This also included a firm order from Air Botswana for two ATR 72-600 equipped with a 70-seat, dual-class cabin.

ATR also secured MoUs from Canadian operator Air Saint-Pierre for a new ATR 42-600 (to replace its existing -500 series example), and from Mayotte-based EWA Air for the acquisition of two ATR 72-600s.

In other news, ATR has reached a major milestone after delivering its 1,000th ATR 72. The aircraft was handed over to Indian carrier IndiGo on July 17.