BelugaXL Flies

Photo: (Photo Airbus)

Airbus’ BelugaXL transporter prototype has taken to the air for the first time. The aircraft, F-WBXL (c/n 1824), successfully completed its maiden flight lasting 4 hours and 11 minutes from the manufacturer’s Toulouse when? Onboard was a five-man flight test team: Captain Christophe Cail, co-pilot Bernardo Saez-Benito Hernandez and flight-test engineer Jean Michel Pin. Meanwhile, monitoring the aircraft’s system and performance in real-time at the flight-test engineer’s station were Laurent Lapierre and Philippe Foucault. The BelugaXL will now undergo a 600-hour flight test programme over the next ten months that will lead to type certification and entry into service later next year.

The aircraft had been painted in this stunning Beluga whale-inspired livery, the result of an internal competition involving more than 20,000 Airbus employees who were given six designs to choose from. This winning design received more than 40% of the vote.

The BelugaXL programme was launched in November 2014 to address the manufacturer’s transport capacity requirements as the company ramps up production of the A350XWB and A320neo Family aircraft. Four more BelugaXLs will be built between now and 2023 and these will gradually replace the five Beluga Super Transporters currently operation with Airbus Transport International. (Photo Airbus)