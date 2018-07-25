Consolidation in Canada

Photo: The merger between First Air and Canadian North is expected to be completed by the end of this year. (Photo via First Air)

First Air and Canadian North are set to merge after their parent companies agreed a deal in principle. Announcing the move, respective owners Makivik Corporation and the Inuvialuit Corporate Group (IDC) said the tie-up would “provide the best possible essential air services across the Arctic.”

Patrick Gruben, chairman of IDC, added: “Air service is not a luxury for northerners; it is a vital lifeline which requires ongoing investment. We are proud of Canadian North’s tremendous success while fulfilling its mandate to provide safe, stable air service to customers in Canada’s northern regions and we look forward to further improving these services in partnership with Makivik Corporation.”

The merger, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, will see the Ottawa-based Pan-Arctic airline combine the Canadian North name with the new First Air livery, including its Inukshuk logo. It has the backing of the Government of Nunavut, which said such a venture “is the only viable way to both meet and exceed these essential [air transport] needs for Nunavummiut and all northerners.”