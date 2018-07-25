Crossing Borders

Photo: The tie-up, which is subject to regulatory approval, follows the memorandum of understanding signed last December. (Photo Delta Air Lines)

Delta Air Lines and WestJet are poised to strengthen ties after finalising plans for a transborder joint venture (JV). The tie-up, which is subject to regulatory approval, was unveiled on July 19 and follows the memorandum of understanding signed last December. It will see the two carriers build on their existing codeshare agreement to serve more than 30 US and Canadian cities.

“Delta’s future is global and together with WestJet, we can augment the two airlines’ capabilities and bring together our strengths in this important trans-border market,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian remarked. “Combined, we will be able to offer more destinations to customers with an integrated network, superior airline products, improved airport connections and significantly enhanced frequent flyer benefits.”

Under the terms of the JV, the airlines will also align their respective frequent flier programmes, jointly grow their US/Canada transborder network, and co-locate at key hubs to improve passenger transit.