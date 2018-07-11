Emirates 777-200LR Reconfiguration

Photo: New business class seats are being installed on an Emirates Boeing 777-200LR that is being modified from a three to two class cabin. (Photo Emirates)

Emirates Engineering has completed the reconfiguration of a second Boeing 777-200LR at its facilities in Dubai.

The conversion of the aircraft from a three- to a two-class cabin was completed in just 35 days, 20 days quicker than the first aircraft to undergo the process, with Emirates Engineering benefiting from the knowledge gain during the first conversion earlier this year.

Reflecting on the overhaul, the firm said it had undertaken detailed planning and discussions with internal stakeholders as well as external suppliers, noting the finalisation of the design was core to the whole programme, one of eight proposals the carrier looked at. The engineering team then had to secure approvals from regulatory authorities including the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the FAA to modify the aircraft from its original design.

Once these were in place work could start. The aircraft’s cabin was completely stripped and rebuilt. The reconfiguration not only included fitting new wider business class seats in a 2-2-2 layout, a new social area in business class and a fully refreshed economy cabin, but also new wiring for lighting systems, raising the ceiling height in the business cabin and modifying the aircraft’s galleys.

Emirates is investing US$150m in the reconfiguration programme and said the eight remaining 777-200LRs in its fleet will be progressively modified between now and mid-2019.