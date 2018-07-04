First Phenom 300E Delivered to Asia Pacific

Photo: Parked on the ramp outside Embraer’s production facility at Melbourne, Florida is the Phenom 300 that has been delivered to Australian luxury holiday providers Northern Escape Collection. (Photo Embraer)

Embraer has delivered its first Phenom 300E into the Asia Pacific region. The light business jet, VH-NSQ (c/n 50500453), will be operated on behalf of owner Northern Escape Collection — an Australian luxury holiday provider — by aircraft and charter management company Avcair, which will also offer the Phenom for VIP domestic and international charter services.

Chris Morris, executive chairman of Morris Group, the parent company of Northern Escape Collections, remarked: “We are committed to providing our guests with luxury, ones in a lifetime experiences every time, where they can discover the diverse natural beauty of Queensland, including reef, rainforest and the outback. By adding Phenom 300 transfer to our options, this will allow guests to travel in style and comfort throughout their entire journey.”

The Phenom 300E features the new Embraer-designed and manufactured seats, which the Brazilian firm said offers unmatched comfort and personalisation in its class. It is also equipped with Lufthansa Technik’s nice cabin management/in-flight entertainment system with on demand audio and video. The jet has a high cruise speed of 453kts and a range of 1,971 nautical miles (3,650km) with six passengers on board.