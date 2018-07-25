Levelling Up

Photo: IAG's new Austrian offshoot will expand its network to 14 European destinations over the coming weeks. (Photo Javier Rodríguez)

International Airlines Group’s (IAG) new Austrian subsidiary Anisec Luftfahrt has launched its first services. The short-haul, low-cost carrier is flying under the conglomerate’s existing Level brand and operated its maiden flight from its Vienna base to London/Gatwick on July 17. It is connecting the two capitals 14-times per week, along with a daily link to Palma de Mallorca.

Commenting on the launch, IAG CEO Willie Walsh said: “Level is already a huge success in Austria with more than 35,000 tickets sold in the first two hours of its promotional campaign. It’s great to start short-haul flights from Vienna and offer more choice and amazing fares to Austrian consumers. This is enabling us to strengthen our presence in Austria, Germany and Switzerland by offering low-cost, reliable flights”.

The new division, which operates four former Niki Airbus A321s, will expand its network to 14 European destinations over the coming weeks via new routes to Alicante, Barcelona, Bilbao, Dubrovnik, Ibiza, Malaga, Milan, Larnaca, Olbia, Paris, Valencia and Venice.