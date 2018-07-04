QantasLink Cabin Refresh

Photo: The first refreshed cabin on a QantasLink Bombardier Q300 has now re-entered service. (Photo Qantas)

QantasLink has revealed its first upgraded turboprop aircraft to feature the Australian regional carrier’s refreshed cabin.

The revamped Bombardier Dash 8-Q300, VH-SCE (c/n 602) Birdsville, was unveiled on June 26 at the company’s maintenance facility at Tamworth Airport, New South Wales. The programme to modernise the carrier’s entire fleet of 45 turboprops, consisting of three Q200s, 11 Q300s and 31 Q400s, is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. It is part of a multi-million-dollar commitment to provide regional passengers with a better overall travel experience.

Each aircraft will be equipped with new ergonomic seat cushioning, leather upholstery and tablet device holder, along with a refreshed colour palette of greys and charcoals and new floor coverings in the cabin. The airline noted that each upgrade takes around ten days to complete, with up to 13 engineers and project support staff working on each aircraft. The improvements for each aircraft are timed to coincide with scheduled maintenance and closely aligns the turboprop cabins with those in the carrier’s jet fleet.

John Gissing, QantasLink CEO, commented: “Our turboprop aircraft are a significant part of our network and we’re committed to investing in product and service improvements for regional Australia.”

The upgrade programme also coincides with other regional initiatives the Qantas Group is rolling out, including the opening of a new Pilot Academy next year.