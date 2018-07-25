Ryanair and Lufthansa Lock Horns

Photo: (Photo Ryanair)

Ryanair and Lufthansa have become embroiled in a legal spat over their respective dealings with Austrian start-up Laudamotion. The Irish carrier’s move to increase its shareholding in its Vienna-based counterpart from 24.9% to 75% was approved by the European Commission on July 12, but was swiftly followed by claims from Ryanair that the German national airline was attempting to “destabilise and damage Laudamotion”.

The tit-for-tat dispute concerns the lease of 11 Lufthansa Group aircraft to the Austrian carrier, which Lufthansa itself attempted to acquire earlier this year until the move was blocked by the European competition commission.

Citing its complaints in a statement published on its website on July 13, Ryanair said the Frankfurt-based group was “abusing its dominant position in the German and Austrian markets in a blatant attempt to eliminate a much smaller, Austrian competitor”, adding it had “agreed to transfer 11 aircraft to Laudamotion, yet as of July 13, has only delivered nine.” It also suggested one jet, “supposed to be delivered at the beginning of June”, had been delayed “until at least the end of August” and claimed the lease costs on these aircraft “are substantially higher than the market rates for Airbus A320s of this age.”

Lufthansa refuted the allegations as “completely unfounded,” noting it had “fully complied with all EU Commission obligations regarding the required transfer of aircraft to Laudamotion. This is true of both the number of aircraft involved and their leasing terms.”

Lufthansa has since terminated its contract with Laudamotion, alleging “the non-payment of the lease amounts involved.” The dispute continues, but it is understood the Austrian airline is in the process of sourcing alternative equipment.

Elsewhere, industrial action by Irish pilots on July 12 forced Ryanair to cancel 30 of the 290 flights arriving at and departing from airports across the country. The strike, organised by Dublin-based trade union Fórsa, was exacerbated by air traffic controller shortages in France, Germany, Spain and the UK which, the carrier explained in a post on social media, led to a further 91 of its 436 first-wave departures being delayed.