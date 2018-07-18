Skytrax: Singapore Airlines Scoops Top Spot

Photo: (Singapore Airlines)

Singapore Airlines is flying high after claiming top spot in this year’s Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Held at a gala ceremony in London on 17 July and widely referred to as the “Oscars of the aviation industry,” the awards are based on direct feedback from more than 20 million customers, who rated around 335 airlines between August 2017 and May 2018.

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax commented: “We congratulate Singapore Airlines on this fabulous achievement, being voted the World’s Best Airline by customers for a fourth time in the awards history. A key ‘wow’ factor for customers is consistency and this proved to a real asset for SIA which scored highly across both product and service. I am sure the airline will also take great pride in winning the World’s Best First Class award, less than one year after it introduced its new first-class suites.”

The carrier’s CEO Goh Choon Phong added: “We are honoured to be named World’s Best Airline in the Skytrax awards, and I dedicate it to the 26,000 SIA Group employees who focus every day on delivering the world’s best travel experience to our customers.

“The World Airline Awards are based on direct feedback from customers, who we know have more airlines to choose from in this highly competitive global environment. The recognition will further motivate us to improve upon the three main pillars of our brand promise – product leadership, service excellence and network connectivity – to ensure we retain our competitive advantage, and continue to meet and exceed customer expectations.”

The carrier also scooped awards under the ‘World’s Best First Class’, ‘Best Airline in Asia’ and ‘Best First Class Airline Seat’ categories in the 2018 rankings.

Raked behind Singapore Airlines were:

Qatar Airways

All Nippon Airways (ANA)

Emirates

EVA Air

Cathay Pacific

Lufthansa

Hainan Airlines

Garuda Indonesia

Thai Airways

The award for most improved airline went to China Southern Airlines, Qatar Airways ranked first for best business class and Garuda Indonesia was named as having the best cabin crew.