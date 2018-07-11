Training Boost at ATR

Photo: Franco/Italian turboprop manufacturer ATR has received certification from EASA for its new ATR 72-600 full flight simulator (FFS). (Photo ATR)

ATR has received certification from EASA for its new ATR 72-600 full flight simulator (FFS).

Manufactured by CAE, the simulator, which is located at the Franco-Italian company’s Toulouse headquarters, will enable customers and operators to have 5,000 additional training hours per year. This latest acquisition is the third FFS to enter service over the last 18 months, with ATR outlining plans for a fourth to be installed at as as-yet-undetermined location.

Tom Anderson, senior vice president programs and customers services at ATR, remarked: “The entry into service of a new EASA-certified ATR 72-600 FFS showcases our commitment to providing easy access and flexible training solutions. As regional traffic is forecasted to grow by 4.5% annually over the next 20 years, ATR is working hard to deliver solutions to one of the major challenges facing the industry today, the increasing need for pilots.”

The turboprop manufacturer operates five training centres around the world – Toulouse, Paris, Johannesburg, Singapore and Miami – offering a range of training courses. It also has an integrated cadet programme in partnership with European aviation school ENAC. This two-year course aims to provide ready-to-fly First Officer’s with the potential of becoming captains, thereby offering a long-term solution to the shortage of pilots. The first group of ATR-ENAC cadets will be ready to fly in October.