Welcome to the Family

Photo: The Airbus A220-300, the newest member of the company's single aisle family, after landing at Toulouse for the first time. (Photo Airbus)

Airbus has officially unveiled the newest member of its airliner portfolio, the A220, at a ceremony held at its Toulouse Delivery Centre.

The A220 family comprises of two models, the A220-100 and the A220-300 — formerly Bombardier’s CS100 and CS300 — which, the European aerospace giant said are fully optimised for the 100-150 seat market, complementing its existing A320neo family. The first example, C-FFDO (c/n 55002), arrived in France on July 10 after being repainted in the UK, wearing its new Airbus name and colours.

Guillaume Faury, Airbus president commercial aircraft, remarked: “Everyone at Airbus has been looking forward to this historic moment. Today, we are thrilled to welcome the A220 to the Airbus family and are honoured to see it wearing its new Airbus colours for the first time. I pay tribute to all the women and men at Bombardier and the supply chain who have strived to bring this fantastic aircraft to the world.”

This historic event follows the successful closing of the C Series transaction between Airbus, Bombardier, and Investissement Québec which came into effect on July 1. Airbus now owns a majority 50.01% stake in C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), while Bombardier and Investissement Québec own approximately 34% and 16% respectively. CSALP’s head office, primary assembly line and related functions are based in Mirabel, Québec.