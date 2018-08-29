Aer Lingus and CityJet Tie-Up

Photo: Pat Byrne, CEO, CityJet (left) and Stephen Kavanagh, CEO, Aer Lingus.

Aer Lingus and CityJet are set to join forces on a new service between London City and Dublin. The tie-up, announced on August 28 and due to start on October 28, will see CityJet operate 50 weekly flights – six each weekday, with a reduced service at weekends – between the two capitals on behalf of the Irish flag carrier. They will be flown by a pair of wet-leased BAE Systems Avro RJ85s that will be painted in Aer Lingus’ livery and equipped with an all-economy class cabin.

Aer Lingus CEO Stephen Kavanagh remarked: “We are delighted to be entering into this agreement with CityJet. We are on an ambitious flight path and working with Pat [Byrne, CityJet CEO] and his team will allow us to add to our extensive services to Heathrow and Gatwick.”

Byrne added: “In recent years we have transitioned CityJet from being an airline serving scheduled markets under its own brand into becoming a provider of capacity to customer airlines throughout Europe. We are delighted to add Aer Lingus to our growing list of flying partners.”