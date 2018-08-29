Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Aer Lingus and CityJet Tie-Up

Aer Lingus and CityJet Tie-Up

Published: August 29th, 2018

Photo: Pat Byrne, CEO, CityJet (left) and Stephen Kavanagh, CEO, Aer Lingus.

 

Aer Lingus and CityJet are set to join forces on a new service between London City and Dublin.  The tie-up, announced on August 28 and due to start on October 28, will see CityJet operate 50 weekly flights – six each weekday, with a reduced service at weekends – between the two capitals on behalf of the Irish flag carrier.  They will be flown by a pair of wet-leased BAE Systems Avro RJ85s that will be painted in Aer Lingus’ livery and equipped with an all-economy class cabin.

Aer Lingus CEO Stephen Kavanagh remarked: “We are delighted to be entering into this agreement with CityJet.  We are on an ambitious flight path and working with Pat [Byrne, CityJet CEO] and his team will allow us to add to our extensive services to Heathrow and Gatwick.”

Byrne added: “In recent years we have transitioned CityJet from being an airline serving scheduled markets under its own brand into becoming a provider of capacity to customer airlines throughout Europe.  We are delighted to add Aer Lingus to our growing list of flying partners.”

Posted in News Tagged with: , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP