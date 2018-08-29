Air Malta Teams up with Ryanair

Photo: (Air Malta)

Air Malta has signed a co-operative deal with Ryanair that will see the Irish carrier selling tickets for its Maltese counterpart. The tie-up, announced in August 21, was described by the airlines as a “win-win milestone agreement”, boosting Air Malta’s overseas ticket sales through new distribution channels and opening up new routes for Ryanair customers.

Air Malta chairman Dr Charles Mangion said: “This is a landmark agreement where both airlines are co-operating together for the benefit of their mutual customers. Over the last year Air Malta has made significant improvements not only to expand its network of destinations with more frequencies and destinations but also changing its product in terms of fare structure and onboard service.”

Ryanair said the partnership is the latest initiative of its ‘Always Getting Better’ customer experience programme and, CCO David O’Brien added, is part of its continuing journey to becoming “the Amazon of travel”.