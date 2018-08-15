Air New Zealand Looks to 3D Printing

Photo: Air New Zealand is exploring the ways it can use 3D printing technology to manufacture metal parts for its aircraft. (Air New Zealand)

Air New Zealand has partnered with a local tech firm to explore ways of using 3D printing to manufacture metal aircraft parts.

The Kiwi flag carrier is working with North Shore-based company, Zenith Tecnica, which specialises in the design and manufacture of 3D printed titanium and other metals, using a technology called electron beam melting (EBM). So far, the airline has manufactured metal framing for its Business Premier cabin, along with novelty wine aerators.

Air New Zealand Chief Operations Officer Bruce Parton said: “While the aerators, made to look like replica aircraft engines, are a bit of fun, we’re really excited by the possibility they represent as 3D printing is both cost and space effective.”

He continued: “The ability to 3D print on demand lightweight parts we only require a small number of, rather than rely on traditional manufacturing methods is of huge benefit to our business, without compromising safety, strength or durability.”

Air New Zealand first began its foray into the area of 3D printing in 2016 and has now moved into printing small parts for their IFE screens. The airline hope to increase the complexity of parts being made by working with other new partners.