Airbus launches New Training Programme

Photo: Airbus launches ab initio Pilot Cadet Training Programme in partneship with Mexico City-based pilot school Escuela de Aviacion Mexico. (Photo Airbus)

Airbus has moved to address the growing demand for new pilots through a new Pilot Cadet Training Programme.

The European manufacturer’s latest global services forecast predicts that 540,000 new pilots will be required over the next two decades and this is step towards providing them. Launched in partnership with Mexico City-based pilot school Escuela de Aviacion Mexico (EAM), cadets will undertake initial training before progressing on to Airbus’ Mexico Training Centre, located at Mexico City International Airport, to qualify as A320 pilots.

Airbus said it is leveraging its EASA-based programme to offer an innovative, high-quality and cost-effective programme. Its customers will be able to delegate pilot screening activities and to recruit competent pilots trained to global standards.

The Airbus Pilot Cadet Training Programme aims to equip cadets with the skills and mindset to become an “operationally-ready pilot”. It will also provide bridge courses from local licence to EASA licence allowing cadets to enlarge their scope of potential future employers.

The programme will be open to young people 18 years old and older who have graduated from high school. After screening, the first batch of Airbus cadets are expected to start training in January and they will graduate 18 months later. The aerospace giant is planning to establish similar partnerships across the world to meet the demand for new pilots.