Bombardier Continues African Market Growth

Published: August 15th, 2018

Photo: PassionAir is to take delivery of three pre-owned Q400 aircraft as Bombardier expands its efforts in emerging markets. (Bombardier Commercial Aircraft)

 

Ghanaian airline PassionAir is set to receive pre-owned Q400s as Bombardier continues to increase its presence within the African market.  The new Accra-based carrier acquired the aircraft through a dry-lease with a third party; with the turboprops to operate in a 78-seat configuration on a selection of domestic routes.

Jean-Paul Boutibou, Vice President, Sales, Middle East and Africa, at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft said: “Our market penetration in Africa continues to intensify, and we are pleased to welcome PassionAir as the first commercial airline operating a Bombardier regional aircraft in the Republic of Ghana.”

With over 3,500 aircraft sold to date, Bombardier is looking to boost the African commercial aircraft market through the sale of pre-owned aircraft.

Boutibou continued: “Our recent momentum on the pre-owned aircraft market worldwide is a clear indication that our products are addressing a growing need for regional air transportation, especially in emerging markets.”

Edward Annan, Chief Executive Officer, PassionAir added: “The Q400 offers the performance and flexibility that we need to further develop our network. With a range that unlocks great opportunities for us, we are confident that we will capitalise on a larger market, which extends to 12 countries and over 180 million potential passengers out of Accra.

