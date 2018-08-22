CAA Survey Shows Decline in Overall Passenger Satisfaction

Photo: (Heathrow Airport)

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has published the results of a survey which show that overall passenger satisfaction has fallen. In the fifth survey of its kind conducted in the last two years, travellers were found to be particularly unhappy with how airlines responded to delays and disruption. The results show that since the spring of 2016, overall satisfaction has fallen from 90% to 83%.

Tim Johnson, Director at the CAA said: “Delays and disruption can be caused by a range of different factors. Some of these are within the control of airlines, and some are not. Whatever the cause, these delays can be frustrating for passengers.”

He continued: “We expect airlines to always provide prompt and accurate information and if passengers are entitled to further care and compensation, this should be provided without delay.”

The survey also suggests that there are significant regional differences in passenger satisfaction, with travellers in Wales, the East Midlands and the East of England less satisfied than those in the North East, Scotland and the North West.

In-flight experience – one of the key aspects identified by the CAA that has a major impact on overall satisfaction – also saw a reduction from 81% to 77% in the latest results.

There are however signs that the industry is working to improve how it deals with customer complaints, with consumers appearing more certain of fair treatment should things go wrong, with 50% of passengers reporting that they are confident they’ll be treated fairly, up from 43% in the last survey.