Delta Extends Glasgow to New York-JFK Service

Photo: (Alan Wilson / Wikimedia Commons)

Delta Air Lines has announced its longest ever season between Glasgow and New York-JFK, adding over 5,000 seats in each direction for summer 2019.

The U.S. carrier has served Scotland’s largest city during the 2017 and 2018 summer seasons, with the 2019 schedule adding a further seven weeks to the operation. Delta will restart its daily flights, which are operated in conjunction with Virgin Atlantic, on May 24, 2019 with the service wrapping up on October 26, 2019.

Transatlantic travellers hoping for upgrade in aircraft equipment may be disappointed however, with the carrier continuing to roster its Boeing 757-200 on the route. The narrowbody offers 167 seats, including 15 flat-beds in the Delta One business class cabin.

Delta’s Vice President Transatlantic, Roberto Ioriatti said: “Glasgow has strong historic and commercial links with the United States and those ties have supported our flight to go from strength-to-strength. We’re giving our customers even more opportunity to explore the Big Apple and beyond with more than 40 convenient connections from New York’s JFK.”

Responding to the news, Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer for AGS Airports [owners of Glasgow Airport] added: “This announcement from Delta Air Lines to operate an extended service next summer will be welcome news for our passengers. The addition of a further 5,000 seats on this daily service to one of the world’s busiest hub airports is great news for the city and indeed the wider region and cements Glasgow’s position as Scotland’s principal long-haul airport.”

The expansion announcement by Delta came on the same day transatlantic rival American Airlines revealed it would be scrapping its Glasgow to Philadelphia service, opting instead to serve Edinburgh Airport for summer 2019.