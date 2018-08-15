Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

El Al Goes Retro

Published: August 15th, 2018

Photo: (Noam Menashi)

 

Israeli flag carrier El Al has taken delivery of a retro-liveried Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations.  The aircraft, which wears the airline’s 1970s-vintage colour scheme, arrived in Tel Aviv on August 14 to a ceremony attended by Sarah Netanyahu, wife of the Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former cabin crew member with the airline.  She was joined by aircrew wearing period uniforms.

The Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered Dreamliner, 4X-EDF (c/n 63394) Rehovot, is the sixth of 16 examples ordered by El Al in October 2015.  The $2.2 billion deal (based on list prices) consists of nine aircraft to be acquired directly from the manufacturer – the first of which was delivered in August 2017 – and a further seven to be sourced via lessors.

The incoming aircraft are expected to replace the Ben Gurion, Tel Aviv-based carrier’s last remaining 747-400s and 767-300s.

