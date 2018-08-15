El Al Goes Retro

Photo: (Noam Menashi)

Israeli flag carrier El Al has taken delivery of a retro-liveried Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations. The aircraft, which wears the airline’s 1970s-vintage colour scheme, arrived in Tel Aviv on August 14 to a ceremony attended by Sarah Netanyahu, wife of the Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former cabin crew member with the airline. She was joined by aircrew wearing period uniforms.

The Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-powered Dreamliner, 4X-EDF (c/n 63394) Rehovot, is the sixth of 16 examples ordered by El Al in October 2015. The $2.2 billion deal (based on list prices) consists of nine aircraft to be acquired directly from the manufacturer – the first of which was delivered in August 2017 – and a further seven to be sourced via lessors.

The incoming aircraft are expected to replace the Ben Gurion, Tel Aviv-based carrier’s last remaining 747-400s and 767-300s.