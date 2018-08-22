Finnair to Fly the A350 XWB to Los Angeles

Photo: (Airbus)

Finnair has continued its transatlantic expansion with the announcement of its latest U.S. destination. The Helsinki-based carrier will fly its flagship Airbus A350 XWB to Los Angeles from spring 2019 with three weekly frequencies. The new route will launch on March 31, 2019 and represents the airline’s first U.S. route to be regularly operated by its A350 aircraft.

The company says that thanks to Helsinki’s geographical location, the northern routing to California will offer “competitive and convenient travel times” not only for Finnish passengers, but also those from the wider region including Russia, northern Germany and Scandinavia. The approximate flight duration is expected to be 11hr outbound to Los Angeles and 10hr 30min on the return to Helsinki.

“We are very happy to expand our North American network and fly a new route to Los Angeles with our Airbus A350,” said Juha Järvinen, Finnair’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We opened our route to San Francisco two years ago with tremendous success, proving that California and the West Coast are very popular with our customers. We are confident that this new route to Los Angeles will garner the same level of interest moving forward.”

Los Angeles marks Finnair’s fifth scheduled destination in the United States, complementing the carrier’s existing New York-JFK, Miami, Chicago and San Francisco services, with the latter two being boosted for summer 2019. Both routes will now begin in April, and a fourth frequency will be added for San Francisco as of May. With these changes, Finnair will offer a daily flight to California during the summer season with the new three-weekly flight to Los Angeles and the new fourth weekly service to San Francisco.

The new Los Angeles route will be operated within the Atlantic joint business between Finnair, American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia. Currently, the four airlines operate over 100 daily return flights between Europe and North America.