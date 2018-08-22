Flair Airlines Chasing the Sun this Winter

Photo: (Wikimedia Commons / Miamiboyz)

Edmonton-based ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC) Flair Airlines has announced that it will begin scheduled international flights later this year as competition within the Canadian leisure market heats up.

The first of the new non-stop routes will fly from its hub at Edmonton International Airport to Las Vegas/McCarran Airport from November 9, 2018 with a raft of further new services to the U.S. to follow in December, including additional operations from Winnipeg and Toronto.

Other new destinations include Miami, Orlando International, Palm Springs, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway and St. Pete-Clearwater, representing a major push into the increasingly busy winter sun sector for Canadian operators.

“Having brought low-fare service to ten Canadian cities this summer, we are now taking the show on the road and heading south to some of the most popular winter getaway spots,” Flair Executive Chairman David Tait said, adding, “escaping the great Canadian winter will cost a lot less this year.”

Canadian holidaymakers may be familiar with Flair, with the airline operating as a charter carrier for a decade before starting scheduled operations last year.

The announcement comes as Canadian ULCC rival Swoop is set to build on its existing domestic schedule with the launch of its own international services in October 2018. Elsewhere, Air Canada’s leisure-focused subsidiary Air Canada Rouge is also beefing up its winter sun network with a number of increased frequencies.