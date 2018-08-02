Green Light for 90-Seat Q400

Photo: Transport Canada has certified the 90-passenger Bombardier Q400, the first production commercial turboprop in the world to reach this capacity. (Photo Bombardier)

Transport Canada has certified Bombardier Q400’s to carry 90 passengers, the first in-production commercial turboprop in the world to reach this capacity.

Todd Young, head of the Q Series aircraft programme, remarked: “With increasing growth in the number of passengers per departure in the turboprop market, we are excited to offer our customers a higher-capacity configuration and 15% lower cost per seat compared to the previous standard Q400, leading to more profitability potential for airlines. Launch customer SpiceJet will become the first airline to take advantage of this latest Q400 configuration following its order for up to 50 aircraft placed in 2017.”

Bombardier said the 90-seat layout is another step in its continuous improvement of the Q400 that is aimed at addressing traffic growth and improving operating economics. Other changes under development include a 2,000lb (907kg) increase in payload capacity while in the maintenance side the company is planning an escalation of both A-Check and C-Check intervals from 600/6,000 flight hours to 800/8,000 respectively.