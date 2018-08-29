Gulf Air’s Hello to A320neos

Gulf Air has welcomed delivery of the first of its 12 new Airbus A320neo aircraft. The arrival marks the latest milestone in a major fleet overhaul programme for the Bahraini flag carrier which has also seen three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft take to the skies.

Commenting as the jet A9C-TA (c/n 8323) arrived from Airbus’ Toulouse HQ, Gulf Air CEO Krešimir Kučko said: “We are delighted to welcome the airline’s newest aircraft and proud to be the first national carrier in the region to operate the A320neo. History is repeating itself, as we were the first in the region to receive the A320 aircraft in 1992. We have a strong network in the region with multiple daily flights to ten regional cities and the addition of [the] A320neo into our fleet will strengthen our position in our market.”

The new narrowbody is powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines and will be used on the airline’s short- and medium-haul routes. The latest arrival follows an order placed in 2016 at the Bahrain International Air Show, with 17 Airbus A321neo aircraft also due to be delivered to Gulf Air before 2023.