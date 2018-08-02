Gulfstream G500 Receives Approval

Photo: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded Gulfstream Aerospace both the type and production certificates for its new G500 business jet.(Photo Gulfstream Aerospace)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded Gulfstream Aerospace both the type and production certificates for its new G500 business jet.

Mark Burns, president Gulfstream, said: “Receiving the type and production certification on the same day speaks highly of the G500 programme and the commitment of the entire Gulfstream team. The tens of thousands of lab hours combined with the more then 5,000 hours we’ve flown in the five G500 flight-test aircraft will ensure we deliver a high-performing, reliable, mature aircraft to our customers.”

The approval paves the way for the manufacturer to deliver its first production example, which is due to be handed over later this year.

Gulfstream said the G500 expands the possibilities for high-speed travel by offering an unprecedented combination of speed, technology, reliability, safety and performance. The aircraft has been certified to fly 5,200nm (9,630km) at speeds up to Mach 0.90 and already holds more than 20 city-pair records.