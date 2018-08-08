Hi Fly Adds A380 Capacity

Photo: Low-cost carrier Norwegian has leased Hi-Fly’s Airbus A380 to assist with capacity issues due to the ongoing engine problems affecting some of its Dreamliners. (Photo Airbus)

Norwegian is the latest airline to have leased in Airbus A380 capability after agreeing a short-term deal with Portuguese charter specialist Hi Fly. The low-cost carrier is using the recently delivered superjumbo 9H-MIP (c/n 006) to provide additional capacity while inspections of the Rolls-Royce Trent engines powering its Boeing 787 Dreamliners continue. The jet is being employed on Norwegian’s daily 1705 service from Gatwick to New York/John F Kennedy Airport during August.

“We have hired a Hi Fly A380 to operate our evening London-New York service for several weeks in August as continuing issues with a specific Rolls-Royce engine type affecting our 787 fleet has reduced aircraft availability and is in line with other airlines similarly affected. We are pleased to offer our customers this solution to ensure their journeys remain unaffected,” Norwegian confirmed in a statement.

The aircraft, which was delivered to Hi Fly in July, had previously flown for Thomas Cook Scandinavia on services from Copenhagen to Larnaca and Oslo to Palma de Mallorca. Owned by Doric and registered in Malta, the former Singapore Airlines example is the first of the type to have been involved in a secondary-market transaction.