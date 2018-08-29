Loganair Goes Global

Photo: Loganair

Loganair has expanded its global reach after signing an interline agreement with Turkish Airlines. The partnership, unveiled on August 29, will allow passengers flying on the Scottish operator’s Highlands and Islands services to connect onto the Istanbul-based flag carrier’s global network of 304 destinations in 122 countries via Edinburgh. Similarly, Turkish Airlines’ customers will be able to fly to points across Scotland under a single ticket.

Loganair’s commercial director Kay Ryan said: “We are excited that Turkish Airlines has chosen to work with us. This is a deal with one of the biggest names in international air travel, and we see it as the start of a partnership that will develop into a full codeshare agreement later in the year.”

The tie-up is the latest in Loganair’s ‘Better Connected’ programme which is intended to improve links between local communities in Scotland with key international destinations. It follows similar agreements with Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Emirates and Thomas Cook Airlines as well as a codeshare deal with British Airways.