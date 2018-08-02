Milestone for Jeju Air

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: August 2nd, 2018

Photo: South Korean low-cost carrier Jeju Air has taken delivery of its first direct-order Boeing 737-800 from the manufacturer. (Photo Boeing)

 

South Korean low-cost carrier (LCC) Jeju Air has taken delivery of its first direct-order Boeing 737-800.

The aircraft, HL8316 (c/n 64177), was handed over on July 23 and is one of three examples ordered by the airline under an almost $300m deal placed in January 2017.  The new arrival also makes the airline the first Korean LCC to own and operate a Next-Generation 737 – its remaining 34 examples were all acquired on lease.

Seok-Joo Lee, president and CEO of Jeju Air, remarked: “This milestone delivery marks the beginning of a new era for us as we continue to revolutionise Korea’s dynamic commercial aviation industry.  Owning and operating our own aeroplanes will further differentiate Jeju Air and our local competitors.  We are fully prepared to introduce this new aircraft into our expanding fleet and they will play an integral role in our growth strategy.”

A founding member of the Value Alliance, the Asian low-cost carrier group, Jeju Air currently serves 40 domestic and international routes with around 150 daily flights.

