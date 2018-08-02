Norwegian Goes MAX at Gatwick

Photo: Norwegian Boeing 737 Max 8s are being introduced at Gatwick Airport and will initially operate on services to Nordic countries. (Photo Norwegian)

Norwegian is set to introduce its newest single-aisle aircraft at Gatwick airport this summer on selected short-haul flights within Europe.

The carrier became the European launch customer for the 189-seat Boeing 737 MAX in June 2017 and currently has eight examples that are operating transatlantic routes from Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Shannon to New York/Stewart and Providence, Rhode Island. This year the carrier is expected to take delivery of a further 12 examples, some of which it is planning to operate from Gatwick on flights initially to Helsinki, Oslo and Bergen. Norwegian said the type will be introduced on additional European routes as more aircraft are delivered.

Thomas Ramdahl, the carrier’s chief commercial officer, commented “We’re committed to flying our customers in the newest aircraft and the addition of the 737 MAX at our Gatwick hub complements our existing young, modern and environmentally-friendly fleet.”

Norwegian has more than 100 737 MAXs on order and will use these aircraft to replace its older 737-800s as part of its on-going fleet renewal plans.