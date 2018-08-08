Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Oman Air Grows Lufthansa Partnership

Published: August 8th, 2018

Photo: (Key-Craig West)

 

Oman Air is set to further expand its presence in Europe after extending its codeshare agreement with Lufthansa.  The revised agreement, announced on August 6, will see the German flag carrier continue to place its LH flight code on Oman Air-operated services from Frankfurt and Munich to Muscat while its Omani counterpart can now offer its passengers onward connections to Barcelona, Brussels, Madrid, Prague and Vienna via Germany.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi said: “Strategic codeshares are a crucial way for us to broaden customer choice. Our continued relationship with Lufthansa is very important for Oman Air, and we are delighted to offer our valued guests even better connectivity in Europe.”

The carriers added that the tie-up will “maximise the travel opportunities offered to passengers through [our] extensive networks.”

