Out of Africa

Photo: ( Embraer)

Embraer’s E190-E2 demonstrator has completed an extensive tour of Africa.

Building on its successful visit to the Farnborough International Airshow the aircraft departed to the African continent in late July, visiting six countries: Algeria, Morocco, Kenya, Ghana, Mauritius and South Africa. According to the Brazilian manufacturer, at each stop on the tour the aircraft attracted the attention of the local aviation community and the media, while performing demonstration flights to showcase its capabilities.

Raul Villaron, vice president sales Middle East and Africa, said: “The debut of the E190-E2 in Africa is an excellent opportunity for Embraer to show off its ground-breaking aircraft, which sets new standards for airline profitability and comfort levels for passengers. Some of the airlines we presented to are already E-Jet operators and were eager to more about the E2.”

Over the last ten years Embraer has grown its presence in Africa, moving from a fleet of around 40 predominately turboprop aircraft, to over 150, most of which are jets. These are operated by more than 50 airlines across the continent.