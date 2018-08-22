SA Express to Resume Operations

Photo: (Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons)

South African airline, SA Express is to resume operations this week after being grounded for almost three months. According to a statement from the airline, the carrier will fly again from August 23, 2018 following the reinstatement of both the airline’s air operator’s certificate (AOC) and aircraft maintenance organisation (AMO) licenses by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

The state-owned carrier was grounded after the SACAA suspended the airline’s AOC and AMO licenses following serious safety concerns found in an audit carried out by the regulator.

SA Express CEO, Siza Mzimela said: “We are delighted that we have now satisfied the concerns that the regulator had leading to our temporary grounding at the end of May this year. This has paved the way for us to prudently and incrementally reintroduce our flights as from August 23, 2018.”

The Gauteng-based carrier said the grounding “was an opportune time to interrogate all aspects on our operation as well as our customer value proposition.” Ms Mzimela continued: “It is all systems go now and we are coming back stronger, more focused and energised. In this regard, we are determined going forward to set new industry standards for safety, product quality and customer service.”

The airline says customers can arrange travel once again via their website.