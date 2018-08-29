Sun Country Enters Nashville

Photo: (Alec Wilson / Wikimedia Commons)

American budget carrier Sun Country Airlines has announced its latest destination. From November 2018, the airline will fly six nonstop routes from Nashville, with new services to Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, New Orleans and Sun Country’s hub at Minneapolis-St Paul.

“Nashville is a popular destination for travellers in the Twin Cities [Minneapolis-Saint Paul], and we are excited to offer them an affordable, nonstop option. The new service in Nashville is part of our continued effort to grow as a brand, which will allow us to invest in our employees and community here in Minnesota.” said Jude Bricker, president and CEO of Sun Country Airlines.

These latest additions form part of Sun Country’s continued expansion plan and bring the carrier’s total number of nonstop routes to 70. The company which bills itself as ‘Minnesota’s Hometown Airline’ will serve all six new routes on a twice-weekly basis with most services operated by its Boeing 737-800 aircraft.