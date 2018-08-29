Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Sun Country Enters Nashville

Published: August 29th, 2018

Photo: (Alec Wilson / Wikimedia Commons)

 

American budget carrier Sun Country Airlines has announced its latest destination.  From November 2018, the airline will fly six nonstop routes from Nashville, with new services to Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, New Orleans and Sun Country’s hub at Minneapolis-St Paul.

“Nashville is a popular destination for travellers in the Twin Cities [Minneapolis-Saint Paul], and we are excited to offer them an affordable, nonstop option.  The new service in Nashville is part of our continued effort to grow as a brand, which will allow us to invest in our employees and community here in Minnesota.”  said Jude Bricker, president and CEO of Sun Country Airlines.

These latest additions form part of Sun Country’s continued expansion plan and bring the carrier’s total number of nonstop routes to 70.  The company which bills itself as ‘Minnesota’s Hometown Airline’ will serve all six new routes on a twice-weekly basis with most services operated by its Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

