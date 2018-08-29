Virgin Australia Selects MAX 10

Photo: The Virgin Australia Group has announced that it is converting ten of its commitments for the Boeing 737 MAX in to firm orders for the largest member of the family, the 737 MAX 10. Boeing

The Virgin Australia Group is converting ten of its commitments for the Boeing 737 MAX into firm orders for the largest member of the family, the 737 MAX 10. The airline has 40 aircraft on order since signing the original contract for the type in July 2012.

Geoff Smith, Virgin Australia Group chief financial officer said: “We are pleased to be welcoming the 737 MAX 10 into our expanding fleet in 2022. The introduction of this variant will provide us with additional flexibility and capability to support our network and operations. We are proud to become Australia’s first operator of the 737 MAX and look forward to the opportunities that operating this type of aircraft will open for us.

Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, added: “We are excited to expand our partnership with the Virgin Australia Group as they look to introduce the 737 MAX 10 in to their fleet. The aircraft will provide them with added capabilities, especially with the extended range and efficiency, to better support their fleet and network.”

Boeing declares that the MAX 10 offers operators the lowest cost per seat mile of any commercial aircraft and will fly 200nm (370km) farther than today’s Next-Generation 737s. This extended range enables the variant to cover 99% of single-aisle routes around the world. Virgin Australia joins more than 20 customers who have ordered more than 500 MAX 10s.