More Transatlantic Growth for Aer Lingus

Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus is planning to use incoming Airbus A321LRs, to be delivered in 2019, to launch services to Montréal from its Dublin hub. The airline will also operate a Boeing 757 for its new route direct from the Irish capital to Minneapolis-St Paul.

These new services bring to 17 the number of routes across the Atlantic (15 to the US), and increase the number of seats on the transatlantic routes by 250,000 annually to a total of 2.8m between Ireland and North America.

At the launch of the new routes, Stephen Kavanagh, Aer Lingus CEO said: “Aer Lingus continues to deliver on its ambition to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic, adding new routes and travel options between Ireland, Europe, the USA and Canada, bringing increased connectivity, growing Irish employment and supporting international trade and economic growth.”

Since merging with International Airlines Group (IAG) in 2015, Aer Lingus has started eight new connections to North America including Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and now Montréal and Minneapolis-St. Paul, which is its largest ever expansion across the Atlantic.

The carrier stated that the strategy behind this growth is Aer Lingus’s ambition to create a major transatlantic gateway at its home base at Dublin Airport.