Aeroflot Orders 100 Sukhoi Superjets

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot has agreed to take a further 100 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft. The new jets will be configured with 12 business class seats and 75 seats in economy and are due to be delivered between 2019 and 2026.

The agreement was signed at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok earlier this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin present.

Vitaly Saveliev, CEO of Aeroflot, said: “We have signed the largest aircraft delivery agreement in Aeroflot’s history. Including the expected delivery of 50 MC-21, by 2026 Aeroflot will operate 200 Russian-built aircraft. Aeroflot has historically been the largest operator of Russian aircraft and has helped to improve all Russian aircraft models currently in operation. It is Aeroflot’s top priority to act in the interests of Russian aviation and our country.”

Yury Slyusar, President of UAC (United Aircraft Corporation) added: “We have worked with Aeroflot for many years. As the first and largest operator of SSJ100 aircraft, Aeroflot has significantly helped the development of Russia’s aircraft industry. The signing of this new agreement marks the next stage of our cooperation. We are happy to continue working with Russia’s leading airline.”

Aeroflot is currently operating 49 SSJ100 which serve the domestic routes including Belgorod, Perm, and Sochi, as well as international services to destinations including Dresden, Vilnius, Gothenburg, Bucharest and Zagreb.

The news will be a welcome boost for UAC, as Mexico’s Interjet – one of the few Western airlines to operate the aircraft – has faced well-documented technical problems with the Superjets.