Air Peace in Fleet Overhaul

Photo: Boeing

Nigerian carrier Air Peace has announced an order for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets. At list prices, the deal is worth around US$1.2bn.

Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO, Air Peace said “We are excited to add the 737 MAX to our fleet as we expand our network to offer more destinations and serve more passengers. The fuel efficiency and superior operating economics of the 737 MAX will ensure that the aircraft will play a major role in growing our business in the years to come.”

Commenting on the deal, Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing said: “Africa is a growing market for commercial airplanes and we are proud that airlines like Air Peace are selecting Boeing aircraft to be part of that growth.”

Air Peace currently has 13 737-300 and -500s serving cities in Central and Western Africa. The carrier is also planning to use two 777s for its new international routes.