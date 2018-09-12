Biman Bangladesh Airlines Orders Q400

Photo: (Bombardier)

Bombardier has announced the sale of three new Q400 turboprops to Biman Bangladesh Airlines, with a value of around US$106m at list prices.

The order is being facilitated via a purchase agreement with the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), which is the country’s international government-to-government contracting organisation.

François Cognard, Bombardier’s vice president sales, Asia Pacific, said: “We are very pleased that Biman is expanding its Q400 fleet with this order for three new aircraft. The Q400’s mix of turboprop economics and jet like performance were the best match for Biman’s mix of short and long-range routes.”

Managing director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, A M Mosaddique Ahmed added: “We currently operate two Q400s and without hesitation, we can say that these aircraft are ideal for our domestic and regional operations. With its outstanding economics, comfort and operational flexibility, the Q400 will allow us to offer high frequency services within Bangladesh and neighbouring countries.”

The order is part of Biman’s wider fleet renewal programme – on August 19, Biman received the first of four new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, with the Bangladeshi flag carrier already operating four new Boeing 777-300ERs and two new Boeing 737-800s. The Dreamliner arrival forms part of a 2008 order, where the national airline ordered 10 new aircraft worth US$2bn directly from Boeing. Biman currently flies to 15 international and seven domestic routes.