California Pacific Ready for Take Off

Published: September 5th, 2018

Photo: Ryan DiVita / Wikimedia Commons

 

California Pacific Airlines (CPA) will begin service on November 1, 2018 offering flights within the Golden State and neighbouring Nevada.

The new airline is based at Carlsbad/McClellan-Palomar Airport, around 35 miles north of downtown San Diego, and will launch with daily nonstop flights to San Jose, California, and four-times weekly services to Reno-Tahoe airport in Nevada.

Quickly following these initial two routes, a thrice-weekly service is set to begin linking Carlsbad and Las Vegas/McCarran from November 15 using 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 jets.

The carrier has been years in the making, with the launch coming almost a decade after company founder Ted Vallas initially planned to start the airline. A host of administrative setbacks including difficulty securing an Air Carrier Certificate from the US authorities compounded the delay.

“[This] announcement marks the culmination of a multi-year effort that will bring significant convenience in air travel between San Diego’s North County and the top western region destinations our community wants to fly to nonstop,” said California Pacific Airlines Chairman Ted Vallas.

“Our initial set of cities will address the needs of both business and leisure travellers from nearby McClellan – Palomar Airport. Passengers can spend less time fretting the drive to and from the airport, and spend more time enjoying their destination” he continued.

