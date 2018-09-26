Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Copa Airlines Welcomes MAX 9

Published: September 26th, 2018

Photo: Twitter / Copa Airlines

 

Copa Airlines has accepted delivery of the first of 71 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. The new narrowbody, registered as HP-9901CMP (c/n 44161), is one of 71 MAX jets ordered from Boeing in 2015. Copa is due to receive four MAX 9 examples before the end of the year, with an additional eight expected in 2019 and a further nine in 2020.

The Panama City-based carrier has opted for a three-tier configuration with 166 seats. Business class travellers in the newly unveiled Dreams cabin have a choice of 16 reclining lie-flat seats in a 2-2 layout, equipped with 16in (40.6cm) touch screen IFE, alongside a remote control with a separate 4.2in (10.7cm) display. There are also 24 EconomyExtra seats featuring more legroom and a 10in (25.4cm) individual IFE screen, and 126 economy seats fitted with a mobile device holder and USB port.

Copa management has praised the new aircraft’s improved passenger and environmental credentials. The airline says the 737 MAX 9’s upgraded winglets – with an improved aerodynamic design – will decrease polluting gas emissions by up to 50% and total fuel consumption by as much as 40% compared with earlier models. Meanwhile, the CFM LEAP-1B engines are reported to be up to 40% quieter than its predecessors offering a more peaceful flying experience.

Destinations expected to see the new aircraft before the end of 2018 include Miami, Tampa, Boston/Logan and Los Angeles, with additional key US and Latin American cities forming part of its standard roster in the new year.

 

